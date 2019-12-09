1 dies in 2-car crash on State Road 32 near Crawfordsville

Police were sent to a personal-injury crash shortly before 2:25 p.m. Monday on State Road 32 just east of Montgomery County Road 900 East near Shannondale, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Montgomery County Sheriff)

SHANNONDALE, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a minivan died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 32 in eastern Montgomery County, the sheriff said.

Police were sent to the personal-injury crash shortly before 2:25 p.m. Monday on State Road 32 just east of County Road 900 East. That’s about 6 miles east of Crawfordsville.

Information about the driver’s identity was not being released Monday afternoon.

Police found the driver’s 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan was westbound on State Road 32 when it crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Mark V. Dirksen, 19, of Muncie. Dirksen was eastbound and went off the road upon being struck.

Dirksen suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to Franciscan Health Crawfordsville hospital.

The road was closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Deputy Jeremy Minor or Deputy Richard Todd at 765-362-3740.

Police were sent to a personal-injury crash shortly before 2:25 p.m. Monday on State Road 32 just east of Montgomery County Road 900 East near Shannondale, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Montgomery County Sheriff)