1 killed, 3 injured in crash involving vehicle fleeing from Kokomo police

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead and three people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning involving a vehicle fleeing from Kokomo police.

Kokomo Police Department says officers attempted to stop a 2016 Nissan near the intersection of West Mulberry Street and North Washington Street at approximately 3:19 a.m. The Nissan fled from the scene and officers terminated their pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

Six minutes later, officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Berkley Road and West Jefferson Street for a personal injury accident. Officers identified the Nissan that fled from police as one of the vehicles in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, 34-year-old William Lane, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was heading westbound on West Jefferson Street and hit a Dodge Ram as he crossed the intersection at North Berkley Road, according to police.

A 24-year-old female from Kokomo who was a passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately provided.

Lane and another passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Ram, 35-year-old James Conwell, of Kokomo, was also transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police say a fourth person in the Nissan fled the scene and remains at large.

Impaired driving is believed to have played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Sgt. Troy Hintz at 765-456-7293 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017.