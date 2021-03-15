Local

1 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting on the near north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 2300 block of North Harding Street for a report of a person shot.

After getting to the scene, police found four males who had been shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three were transported to the hospital – one in critical condition, two in stable – for treatment.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

