1 killed in I-70 crash involving semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a crash on I-70 early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

The fatal crash crash happened just west of downtown around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a car traveling west and the wrong way collided with an eastbound semi, which resulted in a head-on collision.

The semi, which then caught fire, actually ended up on top of the car. Troopers at the scene said the semi was full of jelly beans, which made extinguishing the fire difficult.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.