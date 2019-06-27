1 killed in short east side chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a short chase on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began after an officer spotted a vehicle speeding and swerving across the road near 22nd Street and Sherman Drive just after midnight.

An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over but the vehicle refused to comply with the officer and speed away, crashing 15-20 seconds later into a utility pole just west of 21st and Dearborn streets.

With live powerlines covering the suspect’s vehicle, it then caught fire and set bullets off inside the car.

IMPD says responding emergency crews were forced to take cover and were unable to get to the person in the vehicle.

Officers say there was only one person in the car but the body was so badly burned, it was hard to identify.