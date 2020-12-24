10-year-old boy dies after Jeep hits his bicycle

OOLITIC, Ind. (WISH) — A 10-year-old boy died after a Jeep struck him as he rode a bicycle Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

A bystander gave medical care to Camden Moore, of Oolitic, before an ambulance took him to IU Health Bedford Hospital, where he died.

Local, Lawrence County and state authorities were called to the crash shortly before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Vista Drive near Meadow Lane. Oolitic is a town of 1,100 just northwest of Bedford, and about 55 southwest of Indianapolis.

Investigators determined Matthew Nikirk, 45, of Bedford, was driving north on Vista Drive when his 2016 Jeep struck the boy on the bicycle.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, according to the state police, which is reconstructing the crash.

