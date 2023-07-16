2 dead, 1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead and a juvenile is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Anderson Saturday.

At 5:17 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of South Scatterfield Road and East 5th Street in Anderson. It was reported that the crash involved a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 17-year-old juvenile from Anderson and a 2008 Pontiac Vibe driven by a female with a female passenger.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the juvenile driver suffering from a serious lower body injury. The juvenile was taken immediately to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The female driver and female passenger were transported to Community Hospital for immediate medical attention for serious bodily injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Pontiac Vibe later died from their injuries. Police are withholding their identities until their families have been notified.

Anderson police are investigating the crash and asked that anyone with information contact Sergeant Nick Durr at 765-648-6660.