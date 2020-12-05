2 dead after car goes into pond in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after crews located a car in water just before 8:00 Friday night in Lawrence.

Crews with the Lawrence Fire Department responded to the 9600 block of Basin Street in Lawrence, according to the department’s Twitter page. They were assisted by the Indianapolis Fire Department dive team.

When they arrived, they found a car upside down in a pond, according to Lawrence Fire.

The two people were removed from the water and taken to the hospital in critical condition. They later died at the hospital, Lawrence Fire said around 10:30 p.m.

No additional information about the identities of the people who died, or the circumstance of how the car ended up in the pond were available Friday night.