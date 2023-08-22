2 men dead, 1 critical after two-vehicle crash outside Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Howard County Tuesday morning, police say.

Police identified the men as 20-year-old Vincent Horn and 51-year-old Danny Bowman.

Around 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 22 and County Road 750 West. That intersection is 10 minutes west of Kokomo.

Officers learned through preliminary investigation that Horn, driving a grey 2004 Pontiac Montana, was driving north on C.R. 750 W when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 22.

Horn then drove into the path of a red 2023 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by 32-year-old Steven Seward of Logansport, Indiana. Bowman was the passenger of Seward’s truck.

Both Bowman and Seward are employees of the Howard County Highway Department and were returning from clearing debris from the roads, police say.

After the crash, both vehicles came to rest in a nearby cornfield, with Seward’s truck inverted.

Horn and Bowman were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. First responders with the Kokomo Fire Department extricated Seward from the truck.

Seward was flown to a nearby hospital from the scene. He was last said to be in critical condition.