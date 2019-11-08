2019 Veterans Day Parade in Indy cancelled due to inclement weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Veterans Day Council has canceled the upcoming Veterans Day Parade due to inclement weather projections.

“The projected freezing temperatures and possible snowfall/freezing rain could not only create a dangerous situation for all involved, but it could also hinder operations to clear the roads along the parade route,” Tim Sproles, communications director for The American Legion said Friday.

The Veterans Day Service will begin Monday at 11 a.m. at the Indiana War Memorial located at 431 N. Meridian St. Instead of the service being held on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial, it will be moved inside to the Pershing Auditorium.

A patriotic musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service.

For more information about the event, click here.