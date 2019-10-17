3 firefighters hurt in fire in Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews were searching for the occupant of an apartment after a fire at Maison Gardens on Wednesday night left at least three firefighters with minor injuries.

Crews were called to the fire at 8 p.m. Wednesday. That’s off East 42nd Street near North Post Road.

Lawrence Fire Chief Dino Batalis said two of the injured firefighters are with his department and the third is with Indianapolis Fire Department. One of the three injured firefighters fell through a floor.

Batalis said dispatchers received multiple 911 calls of flames shooting through the roof and got the fire under control about 9:30 p.m.

The fire chief said he had no immediate idea how many apartments were involved in the fire.