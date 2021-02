3 killed in I-70 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people are dead following an overnight crash on I-70.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, crews were called to the area of I-70 near Holt Road around 4 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

It’s currently unclear what led up to the fatal crash.

All westbound lanes in the area are currently closed as crews conduct their investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.