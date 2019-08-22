3 rattlesnakes found in southern Indiana man’s garage, yard

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man in southern Indiana got quite the surprise recently when he found a rattlesnake in his garage.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the residence in Jackson County and spotted the timber rattlesnake in the garage.

(Provided Photo/DNR)

However, that wasn’t the only rattlesnake present at the time. Conservation officers spotted two additional rattlesnakes in his yard.

(Provided Photo/DNR)

A quartermaster was then called to the scene and removed the snakes.