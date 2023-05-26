3 suspects in murder of Chris Beaty found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury on Thursday night delivered guilty a trio of guilty verdicts in the trial of three suspects charged in the murder of Chris Beaty during the 2020 downtown riots.

Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones, and Nakeyah Shields were convicted of robbing and murdering Beaty in downtown Indianapolis on May 30, 2020, during the protests and riots that erupted following the death of George Floyd.

Beaty, a former football player at Indiana University, was well-known in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors say Anderson shot Beaty as Beaty tried to stop a robbery.

Anderson, Jones, and Shields were part of a group that robbed Beaty, a woman in a parking garage, and several others during the riots, according to police.

All three are set to be sentenced on June 21.

