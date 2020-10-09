41-year-old woman dies in crash near Richmond

Shortly before noon Oct. 9, 2020, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office found a woman in a silver 2010 Dodge Charger in a field in the 3500 block of Nolands Fork Road near Richmond, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died Friday when her car left the road, went airborne and struck and culvert and utility pole, the Wayne County sheriff said.

Shortly before noon Friday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office found Tiffany Renteria, 41, in a silver 2010 Dodge Charger in a field in the 3500 block of Nolands Fork Road. That’s about 2 miles east of the I-70 and U.S. 35 interchange.

Renteria was unconscious in the driver’s seat, and she died at the scene. No one else was in the car. She was not wearing a seat belt when the eastbound car crashed, the sheriff said in a news release. The car appears to have “drove left of center and ran off the north side of the roadway.”

A homeowner along Nolands Fork Road reported the crash about 11:55 p.m., but other neighbors said they had seen the car in the field about 11 a.m., the release said.