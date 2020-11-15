44,000 pounds of potatoes donated in Kokomo after truck hauling them ‘bumped’ by train

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A mishap at a Frito-Lay manufacturing plant resulted in a hefty donation of russet potatoes in Kokomo over the weekend.

According to Chris Sutton, the owner of Sutton’s Towing & Repair in Kokomo, a train operator at the Frito-Lay manufacturing plant in Frankfort “bumped” into a refrigerated tractor-trailer that was hauling 44,000 pounds of russet potatoes.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, he said.

Sutton was called to recover the trailer, and since the potatoes were never exposed, he was told he could empty the produce. So he decided to donate them instead.

“I am one that likes to help out whoever I can therefore I am offering them up free for anyone that would like some,” he said in a social media post.

Trending Headlines

In a Facebook post Saturday, Sutton invited the public to come to his shop at 1112 S. Dixon Rd. in Kokomo and take as many potatoes as they wanted. He asked anyone interested to call him at 765-452-4679 before arriving.

About 20,000 pounds of potatoes were still available for pick-up Sunday afternoon, Sutton told News 8. He said anyone is invited to “take all you want” until the potatoes are gone. He said he had already donated a lot of the produce to local charities.