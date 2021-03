500 Festival Mini-Marathon to be virtual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon will go virtual in 2021.

The move to take the race online was announced Monday morning.

People who sign up will get a custom package that includes distance-specific gear.

They’ll also get digital race bibs and access to a participant-only Facebook group.

There will also be an Indy Mini app.

