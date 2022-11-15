Local

51st annual Holiday Mart to showcase young entrepreneurs, help support Indy-area kids and families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need to pick up a few holiday gifts for friends and loved ones? The 51st annual Holiday Mart begins Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Holiday Mart is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Junior League of Indianapolis, an organization of women that uses voluntarism to develop the potential of local women and help improve the lives of local children and families.

This year’s Holiday Mart, which runs through Saturday at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature homemade goods from business-savvy young Hoosiers as well as items from nearly 90 merchants and artisans from Indiana and around the country.

JLI says the event will also highlight its commitment to helping central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system. In fact, the winter-themed artwork on display at Holiday Mart was created by children who receive support from the Villages of Indiana, the state’s largest nonprofit child and family services agency.

For the first time ever, Holiday Mart shoppers will have the opportunity to support some of Indiana’s youngest proprietors. The “Enchanting Entrepreneurs” are Hoosiers between the ages of 5 and 17. By selling homemade goods at Holiday Mart, they will get the chance to run their own businesses.

Holiday Mart will also feature several special events, including a Shoppers’ Eve Celebration on Thursday, a charcuterie workshop and two cupcake workshops on Saturday, and a very special “Breakfast with Ballerinas” on Sunday. Tickets are available online for all special Holiday Mart events.

General admission Holiday Mart tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 or at the door for $15. Admission is free for all kids 10 and under.

Proceeds from Holiday Mart support JLI’s mission and help provide funding for community projects, grants, and programs.

Visit the Junior League of Indianapolis website for more information.