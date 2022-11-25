Local

69-year-old dies in house fire in McCordsville

McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville woman was found dead after a fire hit her home Wednesday night, the McCordsville police said Thursday night.

Susan Spangler was 69.

McCordsville Police Department officers were sent about 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist Vernon Township Fire Department at the house in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Court. That’s in the Bay Creek subdivision, which is northeast of the intersection of Hancock County roads 600 West and 900 North.

A neighbor reported the fire to authorities, said a news release from Sgt. Aaron Watts of the McCordsville police. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire at the rear of the home. Firefighters were unable to enter the home due to heavy smoke and flames.

The release did not mention the cause of the blaze, and did not indicate anyone else was injured. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are among agencies investigating the fire.