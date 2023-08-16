70 firefighters from Indiana Task Force 1 headed to Maui for search and rescue

A shoulder patch worn by a member of Indiana Task Force 1. Members of Indiana Task Force I have deployed to Maui for search and rescue operations after last week's devastating wildfires. (Provided Photo/INTF-1 Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 70 central Indiana firefighters from Indiana Task Force 1 will go to Maui to help support search efforts caused by the wildfire in the area, the Indianapolis Fire Department announced Wednesday morning.

The team received their Urban Search and Rescue activation orders Tuesday and is working to find flights to Maui. No specific departure time has been set.

The team members are a part of the following agencies:

Indianapolis Fire Department – 22

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – 4

Wayne Township Fire Department – 6

Whitestown Fire Department –

Sugar Creek Fire Department – 3

Bargersville Fire Department – 1

Danville Fire Department – 1

Lafayette Fire Department – 2

Plainfield Fire Department – 1

Brownsburg Fire Department – 1

Speedway Fire Department – 2

Greenwood Fire Department – 1

Zionsville Fire Department – 1

Westfield Fire Department – 1

Carmel Fire Department – 5

Noblesville Fire Department – 1

Civilians – 15

Two members of Indiana Task Force 1 went to Maui earlier this week to assist the search efforts.

Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 highly-trained U.S. urban search and rescue teams sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.