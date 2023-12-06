8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Dec. 8-10
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From a pop-up bar to dazzling holiday performances, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!
A Proper Holiday Pop-Up
- Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 6-10 p.m.
- Location: Proper Variety & Events, 614 Massachusetts Ave.
- Price: Free
- Details: Dive into the holiday spirit with festive cocktails, decorations, and mingling. Toy drive for Kinship Care for foster kids.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Touring)
- Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.
- Price: $33-$103
- Details: A show combining contemporary circus acts, choreography, and whimsical storytelling for a holiday-themed spectacle.
A Christmas Carol Comedy
- Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 7:30-9 p.m.
- Location: The District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave.
- Price: $15-$35
- Details: Enjoy a humorous take on Dickens’ classic, featuring original music, costumes, and a cast of local talent.
Claus Out: A Holiday-Themed Murder Mystery Musical
- Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 7:30-10 p.m.
- Location: IndyFringe Basile Theatre, 719 E. St. Clair Street
- Price: $15-$45
- Details: Enter a world of mystery and melody in this murder mystery musical set in the North Pole.
Jingle Bell Run Indy
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 09, 8:30-10 a.m.
- Location: Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers
- Details: Participate in a charity run/walk supporting arthritis research and resources. Various run options available.
Brew Ho Ho Ho 5K
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 09, 10:30 a.m.
- Location: 5301 Winthrop Ave. Suite B, Indianapolis, IN
- Price: $10-$20
- Details: Christmas-themed 5K race with an indoor party at Half Liter BBQ featuring brews and games.
Sleigh the Holidays Drag Brunch
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Location: The Foxhole at Hotel Tango Distillery, 670 Virginia Ave.
- Price: $50 (21+ only)
- Details: A festive drag brunch with entertainment and a breakfast buffet at Hotel Tango’s Salute to Santa pop-up.
A Magical Cirque Christmas
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m.
- Location: Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave.
- Price: $45-$65
- Details: A magical show featuring circus acts and storytelling suitable for all ages.
Events
For more events from our Community Calendar or to submit your own, click here!
Contests
To win free tickets all season long, click here!
IN the Community podcast
For more local and statewide events, listen to WISH-TV Events Manager Allan Haw’s podcast: