8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Dec. 8-10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From a pop-up bar to dazzling holiday performances, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 6-10 p.m.

Friday, December 08, 6-10 p.m. Location: Proper Variety & Events, 614 Massachusetts Ave.

Proper Variety & Events, 614 Massachusetts Ave. Price: Free

Free Details: Dive into the holiday spirit with festive cocktails, decorations, and mingling. Toy drive for Kinship Care for foster kids.

Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 08, 7:30 p.m. Location: Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St. Price: $33-$103

$33-$103 Details: A show combining contemporary circus acts, choreography, and whimsical storytelling for a holiday-themed spectacle.

Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 7:30-9 p.m.

Friday, December 08, 7:30-9 p.m. Location: The District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave.

The District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave. Price: $15-$35

$15-$35 Details: Enjoy a humorous take on Dickens’ classic, featuring original music, costumes, and a cast of local talent.

Date/Time: Friday, December 08, 7:30-10 p.m.

Friday, December 08, 7:30-10 p.m. Location: IndyFringe Basile Theatre, 719 E. St. Clair Street

IndyFringe Basile Theatre, 719 E. St. Clair Street Price: $15-$45

$15-$45 Details: Enter a world of mystery and melody in this murder mystery musical set in the North Pole.

Date/Time: Saturday, December 09, 8:30-10 a.m.

Saturday, December 09, 8:30-10 a.m. Location: Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers

Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers Details: Participate in a charity run/walk supporting arthritis research and resources. Various run options available.

Date/Time: Saturday, December 09, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 09, 10:30 a.m. Location: 5301 Winthrop Ave. Suite B, Indianapolis, IN

5301 Winthrop Ave. Suite B, Indianapolis, IN Price: $10-$20

$10-$20 Details: Christmas-themed 5K race with an indoor party at Half Liter BBQ featuring brews and games.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Location: The Foxhole at Hotel Tango Distillery, 670 Virginia Ave.

The Foxhole at Hotel Tango Distillery, 670 Virginia Ave. Price: $50 (21+ only)

$50 (21+ only) Details: A festive drag brunch with entertainment and a breakfast buffet at Hotel Tango’s Salute to Santa pop-up.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m. Location: Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave.

Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave. Price: $45-$65

$45-$65 Details: A magical show featuring circus acts and storytelling suitable for all ages.

