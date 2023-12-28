Search
Aerial gunnery training exercise at Camp Atterbury canceled due to weather

Camp Atterbury says an aerial gunnery training exercise that was set to include an AC-130J Ghostrider has been canceled. (Provided Photo/Camp Atterbury)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s aerial gunnery training exercise at Camp Atterbury will not go on as planned, post officials confirmed to News 8.

“Due to inclement weather, the C-130 Ghostrider unit canceled the live-fire training event that was to take place today over the skies of Camp Atterbury and southern Indiana,” Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, media relations manager for the Indiana National Guard, said in a release.

Camp Atterbury is about four miles east of Edinburgh and is operated by the Indiana National Guard.

In a Dec. 20 Facebook post, Camp Atterbury said it would host an AC-130J Ghostrider warplane for a six-hour training session focused on the lightweight 105mm Howitzer and the 30mm minigun.

“If you see this beast making 45-degree banks around Camp Atterbury on 28DEC2023 and unleashing controlled fury, do not be alarmed as it is YOUR service members honing their skills to protect our freedoms,” the Facebook post read.

A new date for the training exercise has not been announced.

Camp Atterbury remains closed to the public on Thursday.

