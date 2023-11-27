AES Indiana agrees to lower rate increase

A worker from AES Indiana, Indianapolis' electricity provider, makes repairs from the bucket of a bucket truck on June 30, 2023. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana customers may have a lower rate increase in 2024 than what was first announced.

AES Indiana confirmed Monday morning that it has agreed to reduce its rate increase plan with the state.

The new plan would boost the average monthly bill by $9.52, an increase of just over 7%.

The original plan, filed in June, called for an 18% increase, with monthly bills going up $23.

The deal is part of a settlement with consumer advocates and industry groups.

AES says it has also agreed to take other steps to benefit customers, including:

The elimination of residential customer disconnections on Fridays, weekends, and certain holidays.

Increased investments in vegetation management.

Greater protections for customers with Medical Alerts.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counseling, which represents customers, said in October that the state should require the power provider to dramatically cut or reject the increase because it was too large.

The plan will go before the IURC for review in mid-December.