Alert issued for missing 26-year-old prone to seizures

Matthew Rhodes (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police want help to find a 26-year-old man last seen a week ago.

Matthew Rhodes was last seen Oct. 3, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He is prone to serious seizures and may need medical attention.

Rhodes has a chest tattoo reading “Carpe Noctum” — a Latin phrase meaning “seize the night” — a spine tattoo with a tribal design, an upper back tattoo of “Rhodes,” and an upper arm tattoo of a clown.

Rhodes was described as 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes. His next birthday is Nov. 17.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.

