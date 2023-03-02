Search
All lanes of SB I-465 reopen at Washington Street after semi crash

Traffic is backed up on SB I-465 in Indianapolis after a crash involving an overturned semi and a car. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-465 at Washington Street reopened Thursday afternoon, hours after an early morning crash involving a semitrailer and a passenger vehicle.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. near the exit for Washington Street/US 40.

The semitrailer, which was hauling a chemical used in paint, overturned and spilled diesel fuel and chemicals onto the roadway.

Hazardous materials crews are at the scene for cleanup, which is expected to take several hours.

The man driving the truck and the woman driving the car were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to Indiana State Police.

Semi crash on SB I-465 on March 2, 2023. (Provided Photo/Wayne Township Fire Dept.)
