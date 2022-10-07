Local

All lanes of WB I-70 reopen in Hancock County after 4-hour closure

Traffic moves smoothly on I-70 in Hancock County after the interstate was shut down for a semi crash on Oct. 7, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-70 near Cumberland reopened just before noon Friday after being closed for more than four hours.

Sometime after 6 a.m., a semitruck overturned on the interstate at mile marker 97 near Mt. Comfort Road.

Police closed the interstate from State Road 9 to Mt. Comfort Road, causing a line of stopped traffic that extended for several miles.

One person was transported to the hospital after the accident, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8. The sheriff’s office did not say if the injured person was the driver or a passenger and did not provide any details on their condition.

Investigators did not immediately say what caused the semitruck to overturn.