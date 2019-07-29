Arrest made in Hancock Co. hit-and-run

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is in custody following a hit-and-run in Hancock County.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, 37-year-old Jonathan Jacobi was arrested Monday morning.

His arrest comes after a Friday, July 26 hit-and-run in the 1200 block of East State Road 234 in which 67-year-old Terry Huff was critically injured.

Deputies said Huff, a bicyclist, was struck by Jacobi’s truck just before 10:30 a.m. and then Jacobi fled the scene, leaving Huff on the side of the road to wave down motorists for help.

Video surveillance from a homeowner of Friday’s hit-and-run eventually led to Jacobi, who according to deputies, confessed to being the driver of the truck in the hit-and-run.

Jacobi was taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

Huff, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition and remains in critical condition. However, deputies said Huff was wearing a helmet and that likely kept him from being killed.