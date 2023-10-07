Artist Takeover at Fountain Square offers art, jewelry, and crafts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fourth annual Artist Takeover at Fountain Square is on Saturday.

Organizers say the event features 20 unique artists, designers, and crafters. They will be in the parking lot at 1030 Virginia Ave. in Indianapolis.

The art showcase begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. There will be food and drinks, plus a brewery open during the art show.

The event is free; however, people are encouraged to buy some art, jewelry, or crafts.

Some of the money raised from the art sales will go to Best Buddies Indiana, which “offers one-to-one friendship, integrated employment, and leadership development programs for individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities in Indiana.”