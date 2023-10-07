Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Artist Takeover at Fountain Square offers art, jewelry, and crafts

Artist Takeover at Fountain Square in Indy

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fourth annual Artist Takeover at Fountain Square is on Saturday. 

Organizers say the event features 20 unique artists, designers, and crafters. They will be in the parking lot at 1030 Virginia Ave. in Indianapolis.

The art showcase begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. There will be food and drinks, plus a brewery open during the art show.

The event is free; however, people are encouraged to buy some art, jewelry, or crafts.

Some of the money raised from the art sales will go to Best Buddies Indiana, which “offers one-to-one friendship, integrated employment, and leadership development programs for individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities in Indiana.”

Arts sand crafts available at the fourth annual Artist Takeover at Fountain Square. (Photos Provided/Audwynn Newman)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Powerball jackpot rises to an...
National News /
Take a spin in something...
Local News /
Find your new best friend...
Local News /
Mayor Hogsett on the mend...
Local News /
Indiana man indicted for violent...
Indiana News /
Delta will pay almost $30M...
National News /
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms
Local News /
2 hurt after taxiing airplane...
National News /