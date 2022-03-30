Local

Authorities search for cause of explosion-like noise heard in multiple counties

(WISH) — Authorities are searching for the source of an explosion heard early Wednesday afternoon in Bartholomew, Brown, Lawrence, Owen and Monroe counties, according to reports from people in those areas south of Indianapolis.

In a video of an empty room from the Cordry-Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department & Ambulance Corps, the sound can be heard. The video was timestamped at 12:43 p.m. The northeastern Brown County fire department is about 2 miles southwest of Princes Lakes.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Susan Armstrong confirmed an explosion sound that shook homes and buildings in Brown County before noon Wednesday. The office had received reports of the noise from throughout the county.

At the Gatesville Country Store, located about 4 miles northeast of Nashville, owner Robin Stevens said the noise was the topic of the day at the small grocery. Stevens felt it while people were in the store. “At first, we thought, ‘Is that thunder? No way.’ It wasn’t storming. It sounded like lightning at the back door.”

Kristi Nolker, of North Vernon, was working at a dentist’s office in Columbus when everyone there heard it. “We were sitting at the front desk and we heard this loud kaboom, and it actually shook the building. We just thought, ‘What was that?’ We were just puzzled about what it was. … It was very strange and no one can figure out what it was.”

Many people told News 8 via Twitter that they felt buildings and their windows rattle.

An Indiana National Guard spokesperson told News 8 there was “no explosive or live fire training today” that would have caused an explosion.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported no significant earthquake activity in Indiana on Wednesday.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

Did you capture video of this? Email us at newsdesk@wishtv.com.