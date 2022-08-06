Local

‘Baby Got Brunch’ Saturday Aug. 13

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Baby Got Brunch” is a food festival, a culinary celebration, according to Bridget Davis, co-host and Jenna Streit with The Milk Bank.

“This year we have 37 chefs on site. Guests get to sample dishes from every single food vendor. Ticket includes sampling from every vendor. We have an open bar,” Davis said.

The festival helps hunger and food insecurity every year.

“We always try to support local organizations so that we’re benefiting the Indianapolis community in food insecurity,” Davis said.

“Baby Got Brunch” is Aug 13. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

