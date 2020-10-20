Ball State hosts David Letterman, Peyton Manning on campus for documentary

Video from NewsLink Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Former late-night TV host David Letterman and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning were on the Ball State University campus Tuesday to film a segment for a football-themed ESPN documentary, the college said in a news release.

The pair arrived Tuesday morning and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Because of the pandemic and a tight schedule, the production of the show was done privately. The day’s events included filming at Scheumann Stadium and at Frog Baby in the heart of Ball State University’s campus.

Manning hosts “Peyton’s Places” on ESPN +.

Colts fans may remember Letterman spoke at the unveiling of the statue of Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium in October 2017. During that event, Letterman said, “I’m here for two reasons. One, I’m from Indiana. Two, whether he knows it, whether he wants it, I’m friends with Peyton Manning. You can’t not be friends with this guy.”

Late-night TV fans may remember Manning was a guest on the last episode of “Late Night with David Letterman” in May 2015.

Letterman is a 1969 graduate of Ball State. The university’s David Letterman Communication and Media Building was completed and opened in 2007.

Statements

“It was exciting to have David Letterman and Peyton Manning on our campus today. Mr. Letterman is proud to be a Ball State graduate, and I am grateful that he returned to our campus with Mr. Manning. They’re two stars with strong connections to our state. I look forward to seeing the program that they filmed here today that will air in January. The location they chose will showcase our beautiful campus.” Geoffrey S. Mearns, Ball State president