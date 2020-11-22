Beech Grove woman dies in crash on I-465 near I-70 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Beech Grove woman died Saturday after a multivehicle crash on the city’s east side, Indiana State Police said.

Emergency responders were called to the northbound lanes of Interstate 465 near I-65 around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash with multiple vehicles.

Detectives believe at least three vehicles were involved. A GMC sport-utility vehicle driven by Cynthia Renihan, 50, of Beech Grove, and a Nissan passenger car collided near the exit ramp from I-70 from I-465. A third vehicle received minor damage from the initial crash, ISP said.

The emergency responders arrived at the crash scene to find passersby who had stopped to help and were performing life-saving measures on Renihan, who police said was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, ISP said.

Neither the driver nor the juvenile passenger in the Nissan were injured, ISP said.

The cause of the crash on Saturday night remained under investigation.