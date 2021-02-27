Broad Ripple Farmers Market remembers longtime vendor, Tulip Tree Creamery employee

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Broad Ripple Farmers Market is mourning the loss of a longtime vendor and employee of Tulip Tree Creamery, Katy Williams. She passed away Monday.

Several vendors are donating a portion of their proceeds from sales Saturday to a fundraiser supporting the Williams family. Vendors donating include Tallow, Wild Alaska Salmon & Seafood, Native Bread, Soupremacy and 317 Dogs.

Williams had been apart of the market since 2008. She has been a resource, advisor and friend to vendors and customers.

She leaves behind her husband and two young daughters, 9-year-old Wren and 6-year-old Matilda.

A Friends and Family Gathering in Williams’s memory will be Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at First Friends Church in Indianapolis. On Saturday, March 6 there is a small family gathering at Christ Lutheran Church in Zionsville from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.