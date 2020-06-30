Brookside Community Play cancels youth summer programs amid COVID-19, to distribute ‘500 bags of fun’ instead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Brookside Community Development Corporation (CDC) has canceled their summer youth programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials have big plans to keep kids in the neighborhood entertained while social distancing.

“Kids can’t come to Brookside Community Play this year, so we’re bringing play to the kids,” said Andrew Neal, COO of Brookside CDC.

Community Play is an important part of summer for families on the near east side of Indianapolis. The program uses sports competitions and play to focus on youth development, reentry, and housing.

Leaders will be distributing 500 bags of summertime fun on Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Brookside Park. The bags include items like sidewalk chalk, face paint, and soccer balls.

In addition to the summer bags, Neal says the first 500 families will also get dinner provided by Chick-fil-A in Broad Ripple.

Neal says donors like DePauw University, Indianapolis Colts cheerleading and Northview Church helped make these initial 500 summer bags a reality. But, he also there is still a need for soccer balls and other sports equipment to help the program run all summer.

Those interested in donating items for the summer bags can click here.

