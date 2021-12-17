Local

Camby man dies in Hendricks County crash on I-70, sheriff says

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) — A Camby man died Friday morning in a crash on I-70 in Hendricks County, the sheriff said.

Christopher Edumaniehulewu, whose age was not immediately available from the sheriff, was in the westbound lanes of I-70 just before 8 a.m. Friday about 5 miles west of the State Road 39 exit for Belleville and Monrovia. He had stopped in the left lane of I-70 in a 2011 GMC sport-utility vehicle, the sheriff said.

Ashley Dunn, 39, of Noblesville, was driving a 2013 Infiniti sport-utility vehicle behind a box truck. Dunn pulled into the left lane to pass the truck and immediately encountered the GMC, and the Infiniti struck the GMC in the rear, said a news release from County Sheriff Richard W. Myers.

“According to witness accounts and statements the GMC SUV being operated by Edumaniehulewu was observed backing up in the left lane of I-70 prior to stopping and being involved in the crash,” the release said.

Edumaniehulewu died at Franciscan Health Mooresville hospital.

Dunn was taken to the Putnam County Hospital in Greencastle for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. She also received a chemical test as required by Indiana law.

No charges have been filed in the case.