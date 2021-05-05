Local

Car goes airborne over I-65 ramp, driver in critical condition

A car went airborne and flew over the I-65 southbound ramp on May 5, 2021. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after his car went airborne in the median and flew over the Interstate 65 southbound ramp Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

At 11:37 a.m., IFD units were dispatched to I-65 southbound at mile marker 110 on a report of a single-car crash.

Witnesses at the scene told IFD a Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-65 at a high rate of speed and left the road just south of the Interstate 70 eastbound overpass. The car hit a “hill” in the median and went airborne, traveling over a minivan on the I-65 southbound ramp from I-70 eastbound.

It crashed into an embankment below Calvary Street before coming to a stop.

IFD estimate the car travelled a football field and a half from the point it left the interstate to its final resting spot. They say the driver, a male in his mid 40s, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Indiana State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other information about the crash was immediately available.