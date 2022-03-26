Local

Carmel named Indiana’s No. 1 place to live

Carmel has 140 roundabouts across the city. (Provide Photo/City of Carmel)

CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — Niche.com, which uses a statistical formula to rate the positive livability of cities across the nation, has once again recognized Carmel as one of the best places to live in Indiana and the United States in its most recent data published on its website.

Using a variety of factors including local schools, public safety and an overall family-friendly vibe, the researchers recommended that anyone looking for a new home to live and/or work should look at Carmel.

Fishers took the No. 2 spot and Westfield was ranked No. 4.

Click here for the full report.