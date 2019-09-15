Silver Alert issued for missing Carmel woman

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 47-year-old Carmel woman missing and believed to be in danger.

Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help to find an endangered 47-year-old woman.

Police say Crystal Williams left a home in the 5700 block of Osprey Way sometime after 1 a.m. Sunday and was wearing black sweatpants, a navy sweatshirt and flip-flops.

Williams is described as 5-feet-2 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, wearing glasses. She has mental disorders, according to police, and require medication that she may not be taking.

There are no known places that Williams frequents, according to police.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.