Carmel proposes ban on dog and cat sales at pet stores

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel could become the latest Indiana city to ban the sale of dogs and cats at retail stores. Proponents say it’s a safeguard to protecting against “puppy mills.”

“When I was a reporter in Jacksonville, Florida, at a newspaper, I saw first hand some of the abuses that happened at puppy mills. I was there when the police seized puppies from a shut down puppy mill, with matted fur, and a horrible stench,” Councilman Adam Aasen who proposed the ordinance said.

Aasen wants to ensure unscrupulous breeders aren’t able to sell dogs and cats to pet stores. National chains such as Petco and PetSmart do not sell dogs and cats in their stores.

“We are seeing some of these pet stores that sell cats and dogs on the fringes and on the borders just outside of our city in a lot of our neighboring communities,” Aason said.

Violators could be fined $2,500 per offense. The proposal does not ban pet stores from working with animal shelters to showcase pets for sale or adoption. Carmel already has a ban on puppy mills and restrictions on breeders.

“It’s the right thing for the animals, every living creature, especially those that don’t have a voice, and can’t speak up for themselves, deserves a champion to speak up for them,” Aasen said.

Columbus and Bloomington already passed ordinances banning pet sales. Last fall, the Indianapolis City-County Council proposed a similar ordinance but it did not receive a vote.