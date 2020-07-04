Carmel Symphony Quintet performs patriotic melodies for farmers market visitors

Carmel, Ind. (WISH) – A weekly summer tradition in Carmel got a patriotic twist this Fourth of July morning.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra performed for visitors and residents from 8:15 am to 11:15 am.

“This is the first time these musicians are playing live since February,” said Christian Starnes, director of operations at Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

The market normally closes on July Fourth to make room for the city festival, but Carmel Farmers Market president Ron Carter, said the city wanted to keep the market open to give the community a sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quintet plus a drummer performed songs like God Bless America, Stars & Stripes, and Yankee Doodle.

In addition to the special performance, there was also a kids social distancing parade and a flyover presentation by local fighter jets.

