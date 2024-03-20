Catching up with the Yale Whiffenpoofs, America’s oldest collegiate a cappella group

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since their establishment in early 1900s, the Yale Whiffenpoofs — the nation’s most seasoned a cappella ensemble — have been spreading musical joy across the United States and beyond.

The Whiffenpoofs stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to talk with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins ahead of their 7:30 p.m. concert at the Indianapolis Museum of Art – The Tobias Theater.

History of the Group

Each year, 14 senior Yale students earn the honor of joining the Whiffenpoofs, a group renowned as the world’s oldest and most esteemed collegiate a cappella ensemble. The unique name comes from a real-life experience of one of the original members.

“All the way back in 1909, one of the original Whiffenpoofs went to a Broadway show and somebody flubbed their lines. And so they made up a story about a magical creature called the Whiffenpoof, which is like a mix of a dragon and a fish. And since then, the Whiff has been our logo and our mascot,” Avalon Scarola, Whiffenpoofs Tenor, said.

Originating in 1909 as a senior quartet gathering weekly at Mory’s Temple Bar, the “Whiffs” have since evolved into one of Yale University’s most revered customs. With a repertoire spanning old Yale melodies, jazz classics, and contemporary hits, the group mesmerizes audiences worldwide with over 200 concerts annually, spanning six continents.

One of the Whiffenpoofs’ best-known alums is Peru, Indiana, native Cole Porter, who sang in the 1913 lineup; the group often performs Porter songs in tribute.

“We’re really honored to be a part of a group that shares history with Cole Porter. He was a whiff and of 1913. So he was one of the first ever whiff and and legendary career afterwards,” Musical Director Peter Sykes said.

Performing Live in Concert

Each year following Yale’s commencement, the Whiffenpoofs embark on their ‘World Tour’, which sees them travelling to various cities across the globe to put on live performances. This tour presents an extraordinary opportunity for the group to share their music with diverse audiences worldwide.

On Wednesday, the Whiffs will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Museum of Art – The Tobias Theater. The Carmel High School Select Sound will open for the group.

“We’re really excited to meet them and it’s going to be a great time. The people at Newfields have bene really lovely and we’re really excited to be in Indiana,” Scarola said.

To purchase tickets, click here.