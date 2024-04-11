Celebrate German heritage and beer at the St. Benno Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — If you enjoy German heritage and beer, the Athenaeum Foundation in Indy is hosting the perfect event for you this weekend.

The upcoming St. Benno Fest will kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. on East Michigan Street. Craig Mince, Executive Director of the Athenaeum Foundation, says the long-running festival celebrates the “Spring harvest that brings…Spring beers.”

Here, you can learn more about St. Benno, the patron saint of Munich who was known for brewing beer. In addition to beer, you can also enjoy food, music, and more.

Get tickets and learn more here.