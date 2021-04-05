Local

Celebration of life set for teen who passed away due to cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A celebration of life event will be held for a 13-year-old girl who died from cancer on April 2.

Israelle (Izzy) Marie Mattocks passed away after battling stage four neuroblastoma for nearly 10 years.

Mattocks went off her treatment in January and visited St. George Island, Florida for a month as her last wish. Mattocks was able to live out her dreams while there.

The community there went above and beyond in granting her wishes. Family has shared their adventures of their journey on the Fighting for Izzy Facebook page.

The 13-year-old was able to celebrate her birthday with llamas, swim with dolphins in the Florida Keys and had the opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon with her family.

Thousands of followers have been watching her journey and showing support through the Facebook.

Mattocks and her family returned to Indiana in March.

Izzy’s celebration of life will take place at Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at 1 p.m. on Monday.