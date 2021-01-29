Center Grove HS students make it to STEM competition semifinals

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH)– A group of kids from Center Grove High School are in the national spotlight after putting their brains together to compete in a STEM competition. The Samsung ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ contest a nationwide challenge calling on 6th – 12th graders to use their minds to overcome a problem in their own communities.

Center Grove teacher, Andrea Teevan, brought the challenge to her students after the school competed for the first time last year and made it to the finals. The kids decided to tackle the topic of air pollution with their project. They would do this by creating a filter for vehicles that could lessen the amount of air pollutants that come out of a car.

The idea was good enough to get the team to the semifinals. Watch the video to see how the kids reacted to the news.

If the students make it to the next round as the 10 national finalist schools, they will submit a video putting their idea on display in a virtual pitch to a panel of judges. Center Grove will get a chance to be awarded $65,000 for technology and classroom materials.

If they can make it to the final round they’ll have a chance to be one of three National Winners and receive the grand prize of $130,000. The public plays a big role in who gets to be the two Community Choice winners out of the national finalists. Click HERE for more on the ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ contest.