Central Indiana church, partners erase $7.8M in medical debt for families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana church paid off $7.8 million in medical debt for about 5,940 families.

Northview Church said in a news release that the debts were paid for people living in the 10 communities served by the nondenominational Christian church: Indianapolis, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Flora, Kokomo, West Lafayette, northern Putnam County, Peru and Westfield.

“Recipients are not necessarily connected with Northview Church and will be surprised to receive beneficiary letters in the mail in the coming few weeks, communicating about the canceled debt,” the release said.

In June, the church announced it would abolish $2 million in medical debt for 2,500 in the communities it serves. That announcement brought in $20,000 in donations from people who attend Northview. Also, Northview joined with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based charity, and other churches to enhance their plans to reduce medical debt.

“RIP Medical Debt takes donations – like the ones from Northview Church – to purchase debt at pennies on the dollar. The debt is then paid off forever, with no adverse consequences to those who benefit,” the news release issued Friday said.

The added debt reduction was announced during weekend events at the church’s Carmel campus, 12900 Hazel Dell Parkway.