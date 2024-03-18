Chef Sean Richardson unveils Fort Wayne’s latest fine dining experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Allen County is set to welcome a new dining spot, Rune Restaurant, on March 29. Located at 2725 Broadway, this fine dining establishment is the latest venture of Sean Richardson, a James Beard nominee and a luminary in the Great Lakes culinary scene. Rune, named affectionately after Richardson’s firstborn, symbolizes not just a personal milestone for Richardson but also his professional evolution over more than a decade in the culinary industry.

Executive Chef and Rune Restaurant Owner Sean Richardson. (Provided Photo/Courtesy Rune Restaurant)

Rune will feature an innovative menu that changes with the seasons, offering brunch, dinner, and cocktails. The focus is on bold flavors using ingredients sourced from the region, all presented without unnecessary complexity. The setting, a preserved turn-of-the-century building that once housed a pharmacy, retains much of its original charm, including antique milk glass lighting, decorated 12-foot ceilings, and exposed brick walls, alongside exterior signage that nods to its historic past.

Richardson’s journey into the culinary world began in his youth, cooking traditional dishes with his grandparents. His passion for food led him to Fort Wayne to pursue a degree in creative writing at Purdue University, simultaneously embarking on a culinary career. Richardson’s resume boasts stints at notable establishments like The Oyster Bar, Joseph Decuis in Roanoke, and The Golden in Fort Wayne, where his talent was recognized by the James Beard Foundation. His collaborative projects with chefs across the nation and his most recent role at Conjure in Fort Wayne have solidified his reputation as a creative and innovative chef.

With a menu that promises an experience of “big flavors, a bit chaotic, but never fussy,” guests can expect dishes such as Szechuan peppercorn and Parmesan gougeres, rustic chicken liver pate, and beef brisket with sunflower shoot salsa. Richardson’s commitment to culinary excellence and his ability to craft dishes that are both inventive and approachable promises to make Rune a standout addition to Fort Wayne’s dining scene.

Reservations for Rune Restaurant are highly recommended, with the opening night already accepting bookings. This marks an exciting chapter for Richardson, who, alongside his wife Natasha and their sons Rune and Casper, continues to contribute significantly to Fort Wayne’s cultural and culinary landscape.

(Provided Photos/Courtesy Rune Restaurant)

For more food and dining related stories, visit wishtv.com/focus-on-food.