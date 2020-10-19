Chicago favorite Lou Malnati’s starts serving deep-dish pizza in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chicago deep-dish pizza favorite Lou Malnati’s opened Monday in Carmel as the chain’s first central Indiana location.

The pizza restaurant is located at 116th and Spring Mill Road for carryout and delivery only. Company representatives say the Carmel location will not have a dining room. Lou Malnati’s is opening a sit-down store in Broad Ripple next year.

The chain has a passionate following in Chicagoland. When the news of a central Indiana store broke earlier this year, social media buzzed with some Hoosiers making plans to support Lou Malnati’s in the metro area.

“This is hands down the best Chicago deep dish in Chicago … IMO … SO excited for this!!” wrote Melanie Casey.

Other commenters hoped to see new restaurants on the south side of Indianapolis soon. Some said they hope this new location hires locally. Lou Malnati’s representatives said they plan to hire 50 positions for the Carmel location.

Indiana’s first Lou Malnati’s opened last year in Schererville, in northwest Indiana.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Indiana and make Carmel home to our first location in the Indianapolis area,” owner Marc Malnati said in a press release.

The release continues, explaining Lou Malnati’s is considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, with more than 60 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971.