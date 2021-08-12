Local

Child airlifted to Indy after school bus goes off road, hits tree in Monroe County

UNIONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A child had to be airlifted to Indianapolis after a school bus went off the road and struck a tree in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7800 block of East Northshore Drive just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say a Monroe County School Corporation bus went off the road and struck a tree. Investigators say the bus was the only vehicle involved.

Three children and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver and two of the children had minor injures, according to MCSO.

One of the children had “more serious injuries” according to deputies. The child was taken by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Accident reconstructionists, along with Indiana State Police, are continuing the investigation.

No information regarding the cause of the crash has been released.