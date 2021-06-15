Local

Comedian, country singer chats with ‘Daybreak’ team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – She has fans worldwide from touring in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

But when she isn’t out on the road, you can find her on the country charts with her outlaw country hit “Now I Need Whiskey.” And her debut album, “Please, Don’t Leave Me,” reached No. 1 on iTunes.

Jessica Michelle Singleton, internationally touring comedian and rising country music star, was on “Daybreak” Tuesday, chatting about her Alaskan upbringing, her Grammy nomination and her career being “on a roll.”

“After a year of … the identity crisis of your job changing or slowing down and being like, ‘Who am I?'” said Singleton, “it’s nice to come out of it and just hit the ground running.”

Singleton will perform at the Helium Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Tuesday.