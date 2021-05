Local

Council passes measure to ban smoking in Indianapolis parks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Smokers will no longer be able to light up in parks in Indianapolis.

That’s because the City-County Council adopted a measure to ban smoking in Indianapolis parks Monday evening.

According to a release, Proposal 135 extends nonsmoking areas to “include public parks owned or leased by the city or county.”

The measure passed by a vote of 18-6 Monday night.